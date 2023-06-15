An overall feel about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) was $9.22 for the day, up 1.88% from the previous closing price of $9.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1532694 shares were traded. ARCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 27, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARCO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 3.30B. As of this moment, Arcos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCO has reached a high of $9.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.90.

Shares Statistics:

ARCO traded an average of 934.78K shares per day over the past three months and 942.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.83M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCO as of May 30, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 999.35k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.19, ARCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.21. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 22.00% for ARCO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2021 when the company split stock in a 71:70 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $992.51M to a low estimate of $992.51M. As of the current estimate, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $883.9M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.6B, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.91B and the low estimate is $4.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.