Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Decline -0.25% in Day Trading, Closes at $191.89

The price of Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) closed at $191.89 in the last session, down -0.25% from day before closing price of $192.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4053123 shares were traded. ADI stock price reached its highest trading level at $193.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 81.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 04, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $250 from $230 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when ROCHE VINCENT sold 25,000 shares for $181.03 per share. The transaction valued at 4,525,784 led to the insider holds 70,713 shares of the business.

Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold 8,751 shares of ADI for $1,653,939 on Mar 21. The EVP, Finance & CFO now owns 23,871 shares after completing the transaction at $189.00 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth, who serves as the EVP, Finance & CFO of the company, sold 26,250 shares for $187.01 each. As a result, the insider received 4,908,976 and left with 23,871 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADI now has a Market Capitalization of 96.22B and an Enterprise Value of 101.77B. As of this moment, Analog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.42.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADI is 1.14, which has changed by 33.76% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADI has reached a high of $198.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 184.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 169.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADI traded on average about 3.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 504.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 494.70M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADI as of May 30, 2023 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.39M, compared to 5.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ADI is 3.44, which was 3.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85. The current Payout Ratio is 44.20% for ADI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.59 and a low estimate of $2.41, while EPS last year was $2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $2.9 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11 and $10.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.52. EPS for the following year is $10.09, with 25 analysts recommending between $13 and $8.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.13B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, Analog Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.11B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.02B, a decrease of -6.90% less than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.7B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.01B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.84B and the low estimate is $11.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.