Analysis of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET): Selected Notes

After finishing at $12.05 in the prior trading day, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) closed at $11.83, down -1.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1221499 shares were traded. VET stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VET now has a Market Capitalization of 1.96B and an Enterprise Value of 2.62B. As of this moment, Vermilion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VET has reached a high of $30.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 162.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.82M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.93% stake in the company. Shares short for VET as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 2.29M on Jan 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VET’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.66 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.25. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.78 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $443.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $471.66M to a low estimate of $415.99M. As of the current estimate, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $629.04M, an estimated decrease of -29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $447.04M, a decrease of -37.30% less than the figure of -$29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $466.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $427.96M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55B, down -31.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.