Analysis of W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI): Selected Notes

After finishing at $4.06 in the prior trading day, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) closed at $4.00, down -1.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2913451 shares were traded. WTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9400.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTI now has a Market Capitalization of 585.84M and an Enterprise Value of 823.92M. As of this moment, W&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTI has reached a high of $9.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3738, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7772.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.99M. Insiders hold about 33.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WTI as of May 30, 2023 were 12.78M with a Short Ratio of 12.78M, compared to 12.76M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.73% and a Short% of Float of 13.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for WTI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 02, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 500:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $142.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.05M to a low estimate of $126M. As of the current estimate, W&T Offshore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.81M, an estimated decrease of -47.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.12M, a decrease of -28.30% over than the figure of -$47.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $703.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $555M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $921M, down -32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $658.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $687M and the low estimate is $630M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.