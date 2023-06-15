Analyst EPS estimates for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) stock

After finishing at $1.96 in the prior trading day, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) closed at $1.83, down -6.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12898617 shares were traded. AGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on June 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when AGENUS INC bought 23,361 shares for $1.43 per share. The transaction valued at 33,348 led to the insider holds 21,640,473 shares of the business.

AGENUS INC bought 22,065 shares of AGEN for $33,296 on May 10. The 10% Owner now owns 21,617,112 shares after completing the transaction at $1.51 per share. On May 05, another insider, AGENUS INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 100,200 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 95,100 and bolstered with 21,595,047 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 638.44M and an Enterprise Value of 536.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGEN has reached a high of $3.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5709, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1388.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 317.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.86M. Insiders hold about 8.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AGEN as of May 30, 2023 were 19.43M with a Short Ratio of 19.43M, compared to 19.55M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.92.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $24.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.72M to a low estimate of $21.3M. As of the current estimate, Agenus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.93M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.13M, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $98.02M, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $123.66M and the low estimate is $91.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.