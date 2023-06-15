Analyst EPS estimates for Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) stock

After finishing at $6.18 in the prior trading day, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) closed at $5.72, down -7.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503828 shares were traded. INZY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INZY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6 from $4.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Hopfner Robert Lorne bought 228,702 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,429,388 led to the insider holds 3,661,518 shares of the business.

Hopfner Robert Lorne bought 219,230 shares of INZY for $1,420,610 on May 11. The Director now owns 3,432,816 shares after completing the transaction at $6.48 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Hopfner Robert Lorne, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 344,592 shares for $4.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,563,724 and bolstered with 3,213,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INZY now has a Market Capitalization of 251.88M and an Enterprise Value of 147.61M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INZY has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 704.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 524.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.82M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INZY as of May 30, 2023 were 285.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 878.56k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.42 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$2.02.