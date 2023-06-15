Analyst EPS estimates for Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) stock

After finishing at $0.94 in the prior trading day, Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) closed at $0.91, down -2.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0270 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779138 shares were traded. PASG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9502 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PASG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when King Simona sold 2,053 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 2,156 led to the insider holds 2,053 shares of the business.

Kapadia Sandip sold 5,000 shares of PASG for $5,964 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $1.19 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Fotopoulos Alexandros, who serves as the Chief Technical Officer of the company, sold 3,720 shares for $1.33 each. As a result, the insider received 4,948 and left with 20,245 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PASG now has a Market Capitalization of 49.72M and an Enterprise Value of -91.11M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PASG is 1.01, which has changed by -54.27% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PASG has reached a high of $2.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2726.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 191.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 537.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.26M. Insiders hold about 8.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PASG as of May 30, 2023 were 268.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 290.59k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.56, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$3.44.