Analysts predict EPS of -$0.35 for Viasat Inc. (VSAT)’s current quarter

After finishing at $44.43 in the prior trading day, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) closed at $41.47, down -6.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564756 shares were traded. VSAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VSAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Miller Craig Andrew sold 272 shares for $46.63 per share. The transaction valued at 12,683 led to the insider holds 9,677 shares of the business.

Miller Craig Andrew sold 735 shares of VSAT for $33,075 on May 23. The Pres. Government Systems now owns 9,949 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On May 08, another insider, Miller Craig Andrew, who serves as the Pres. Government Systems of the company, sold 272 shares for $37.64 each. As a result, the insider received 10,238 and left with 10,684 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSAT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.11B and an Enterprise Value of 6.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.93.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSAT is 1.27, which has changed by 41.73% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSAT has reached a high of $47.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 703.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 469.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.48M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VSAT as of May 30, 2023 were 7.44M with a Short Ratio of 7.44M, compared to 8.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 7.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and -$2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.01 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $759.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $645.7M. As of the current estimate, Viasat Inc.’s year-ago sales were $678.22M, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $895.13M, an increase of 15.50% over than the figure of $11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $666.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56B, up 29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.75B and the low estimate is $3.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.