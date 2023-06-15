Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Safehold Inc. (SAFE)

In the latest session, Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) closed at $23.78 down -2.14% from its previous closing price of $24.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578218 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Safehold Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when SUGARMAN JAY bought 10,000 shares for $24.58 per share. The transaction valued at 245,849 led to the insider holds 91,026 shares of the business.

RIDINGS BARRY W bought 6,215 shares of SAFE for $174,766 on May 11. The Director now owns 4,665 shares after completing the transaction at $28.12 per share. On May 05, another insider, SUGARMAN JAY, who serves as the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $28.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,210 and bolstered with 1,721,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAFE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B and an Enterprise Value of 5.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.94.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAFE is 1.33, which has changed by -64.93% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAFE has reached a high of $48.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAFE has traded an average of 501.01K shares per day and 444.55k over the past ten days. A total of 63.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.52M. Shares short for SAFE as of May 30, 2023 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 3.32M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 12.11%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SAFE is 4.42, from 0.71 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was -$2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $81.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $87.17M to a low estimate of $76.04M. As of the current estimate, Safehold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.06M, an estimated increase of 70.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.76M, an increase of 106.70% over than the figure of $70.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.09M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $332.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $158.05M, up 110.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $382.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $432M and the low estimate is $355M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.