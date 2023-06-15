Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

In the latest session, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) closed at $0.68 up 1.94% from its previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0129 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2120686 shares were traded. VCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7030 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6550.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vacasa Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 51,000 led to the insider holds 2,203,537 shares of the business.

Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of VCSA for $51,000 on Jun 12. The 10% Owner now owns 2,278,537 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Mossytree Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 33,999 shares for $0.68 each. As a result, the insider received 23,119 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 161.68M and an Enterprise Value of -26.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCSA has reached a high of $5.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8012.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VCSA has traded an average of 1.09M shares per day and 1.33M over the past ten days. A total of 236.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.45M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VCSA as of May 30, 2023 were 14.6M with a Short Ratio of 14.60M, compared to 10.34M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.12% and a Short% of Float of 10.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $292.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $310.5M to a low estimate of $265.3M. As of the current estimate, Vacasa Inc.’s year-ago sales were $310.35M, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $350.83M, a decrease of -10.40% less than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $393.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.