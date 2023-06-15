Analyzing Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Clean Harbors Inc.’s stock clocked out at $153.97, down -0.89% from its previous closing price of $155.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644276 shares were traded. CLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $157.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $153.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $165.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when BANUCCI EUGENE G sold 5,020 shares for $156.09 per share. The transaction valued at 783,572 led to the insider holds 5,598 shares of the business.

Gabriel Sharon M. sold 3,235 shares of CLH for $503,722 on Jun 09. The EVP/CIO (CHESI) now owns 25,849 shares after completing the transaction at $155.71 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Welch John R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $150.43 each. As a result, the insider received 150,430 and left with 12,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLH now has a Market Capitalization of 8.33B and an Enterprise Value of 10.54B. As of this moment, Clean’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLH has reached a high of $158.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLH traded 398.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 418.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.55M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLH as of May 30, 2023 were 914.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 621.8k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.34 and a low estimate of $1.94, while EPS last year was $2.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.14, with high estimates of $2.34 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.52 and $6.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.15. EPS for the following year is $7.83, with 10 analysts recommending between $8.27 and $7.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Clean Harbors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.33B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.17B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.97B and the low estimate is $5.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.