Analyzing InMode Ltd. (INMD)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, InMode Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $36.42, up 1.68% from its previous closing price of $35.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2133307 shares were traded. INMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.97.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INMD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.03B and an Enterprise Value of 2.46B. As of this moment, InMode’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.03.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INMD is 2.08, which has changed by 66.61% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INMD has reached a high of $41.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INMD traded 1.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.17M. Insiders hold about 13.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INMD as of May 30, 2023 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 7.27M, compared to 6.36M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.73% and a Short% of Float of 9.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.71 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $130.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.3M to a low estimate of $127.9M. As of the current estimate, InMode Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $113.55M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.63M, an increase of 23.10% over than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $535.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $529M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $531.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $454.27M, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $612.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $623.9M and the low estimate is $602.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.