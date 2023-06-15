Are Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) shares too expensive at this price?

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) closed the day trading at $26.30 down -1.65% from the previous closing price of $26.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592457 shares were traded. DRVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DRVN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Fitzpatrick Jonathan G. bought 42,000 shares for $23.76 per share. The transaction valued at 997,920 led to the insider holds 2,332,363 shares of the business.

Ferrera Gary W bought 4,000 shares of DRVN for $96,920 on May 25. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 63,101 shares after completing the transaction at $24.23 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, ARONSON NEAL K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000,000 shares for $32.19 each. As a result, the insider received 225,330,000 and left with 32,758,952 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRVN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.41B and an Enterprise Value of 8.27B. As of this moment, Driven’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 118.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRVN has reached a high of $35.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DRVN traded about 571.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DRVN traded about 648.42k shares per day. A total of 162.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.96M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.82% stake in the company. Shares short for DRVN as of May 30, 2023 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 3.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $587.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $611.91M to a low estimate of $570.5M. As of the current estimate, Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $508.62M, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $601.85M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $618M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $579M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.77B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.