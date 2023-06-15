Arrival (ARVL) Records 0.58 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.6385 High

After finishing at $2.58 in the prior trading day, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) closed at $2.40, down -6.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580881 shares were traded. ARVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6385 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARVL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on October 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARVL now has a Market Capitalization of 43.89M and an Enterprise Value of -101.39M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVL has reached a high of $96.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2569, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.8022.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 664.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 530.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.90M. Insiders hold about 44.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVL as of May 30, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.59M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.95% and a Short% of Float of 27.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$24.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$24.45 and a low estimate of -$24.45, while EPS last year was $4.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$5, with high estimates of -$5 and low estimates of -$5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$37.2 and -$37.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$37.2. EPS for the following year is -$11.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$11.05 and -$11.05.