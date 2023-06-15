Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) closed at $38.44 in the last session, up 1.51% from day before closing price of $37.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1571626 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $27 from $33 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Sellers Samuel Bentson sold 9,790 shares for $36.11 per share. The transaction valued at 353,549 led to the insider holds 15,568 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APAM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63B and an Enterprise Value of 2.78B. As of this moment, Artisan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APAM has reached a high of $40.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APAM traded on average about 568.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.91M. Insiders hold about 2.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for APAM as of May 30, 2023 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 2.41M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for APAM is 2.00, which was 2.21 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.32.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.85. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $244.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.3M to a low estimate of $244.1M. As of the current estimate, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $251.6M, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $248.43M, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $249.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $983.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $979.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $982.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $993.3M, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.