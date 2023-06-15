As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) offers stability

After finishing at $3.10 in the prior trading day, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) closed at $2.56, down -17.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1434959 shares were traded. DFLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DFLI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DFLI now has a Market Capitalization of 117.47M and an Enterprise Value of 127.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFLI has reached a high of $28.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6616, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3899.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 452.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.30M. Insiders hold about 62.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DFLI as of May 30, 2023 were 344.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 250.61k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DFLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $113.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $118.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $86.25M, up 37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $227.2M and the low estimate is $187.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 73.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.