As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Eversource Energy (ES) offers stability

After finishing at $70.06 in the prior trading day, Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) closed at $69.90, down -0.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1660299 shares were traded. ES stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.81.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when FORRY LINDA DORCENA sold 1,554 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 116,594 led to the insider holds 8,252 shares of the business.

Williams Frederica M sold 1,943 shares of ES for $153,167 on Feb 16. The Trustee now owns 20,763 shares after completing the transaction at $78.83 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C, who serves as the Trustee of the company, sold 1,943 shares for $81.08 each. As a result, the insider received 157,538 and left with 18,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ES now has a Market Capitalization of 24.38B and an Enterprise Value of 48.15B. As of this moment, Eversource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ES has reached a high of $94.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 349.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 347.02M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ES as of May 30, 2023 were 4.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.34M, compared to 4.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ES’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.59, compared to 2.70 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 62.00% for ES, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.72 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.83B to a low estimate of $2.76B. As of the current estimate, Eversource Energy’s year-ago sales were $2.57B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.18B, an increase of 20.20% over than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.15B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.29B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.71B and the low estimate is $12.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.