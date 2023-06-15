Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) was $12.19 for the day, up 0.16% from the previous closing price of $12.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 925664 shares were traded. RNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.40 and its Current Ratio is at 12.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LEVIN ARTHUR A sold 100 shares for $22.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,201 led to the insider holds 19,330 shares of the business.

LEVIN ARTHUR A sold 10,000 shares of RNA for $236,567 on Feb 14. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 19,330 shares after completing the transaction at $23.66 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Boyce Sarah, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,221 shares for $24.26 each. As a result, the insider received 78,141 and left with 53,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNA now has a Market Capitalization of 863.29M and an Enterprise Value of 287.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 89.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNA has reached a high of $25.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.16.

Shares Statistics:

RNA traded an average of 1.34M shares per day over the past three months and 927.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.87M. Insiders hold about 5.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RNA as of May 30, 2023 were 13.4M with a Short Ratio of 12.84M, compared to 9.93M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.93% and a Short% of Float of 19.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.73 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.73 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.94 and -$3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.2. EPS for the following year is -$3.39, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.61 and -$4.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.67M to a low estimate of $1.5M. As of the current estimate, Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.18M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.14M, a decrease of -9.70% less than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.22M, down -8.70% from the average estimate.