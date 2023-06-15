Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Stocks Hit Low of $1.8000 Before Closing at $1.83

In the latest session, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) closed at $1.83 down -2.66% from its previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522786 shares were traded. AZRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Azure Power Global Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on September 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $5 from $34 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZRE now has a Market Capitalization of 117.42M and an Enterprise Value of 1.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZRE has reached a high of $14.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9245.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AZRE has traded an average of 259.62K shares per day and 230.85k over the past ten days. A total of 64.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.16M. Shares short for AZRE as of May 30, 2023 were 831.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 896.75k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $69.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $69.6M to a low estimate of $69.6M. As of the current estimate, Azure Power Global Limited’s year-ago sales were $58.4M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.8M, an increase of 39.30% over than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $248.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $248.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.3M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $272.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272.85M and the low estimate is $272.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.