B2Gold Corp. (BTG) expected to report EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter

In the latest session, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) closed at $3.66 down -1.08% from its previous closing price of $3.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8313219 shares were traded. BTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6400.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of B2Gold Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, B2Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTG has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.97% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $465.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $475M to a low estimate of $455.62M. As of the current estimate, B2Gold Corp.’s year-ago sales were $381.99M, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $506.94M, an increase of 29.10% over than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $506.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $506.94M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.