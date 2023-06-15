Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) was $4.68 for the day, down -12.36% from the previous closing price of $5.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9262132 shares were traded. BLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6400.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLDP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on June 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $4.25 from $4.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.40B and an Enterprise Value of 546.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.51.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLDP is 1.89, which has changed by -19.86% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has reached a high of $9.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5710, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6116.

Shares Statistics:

BLDP traded an average of 3.03M shares per day over the past three months and 5.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 298.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.77M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDP as of May 30, 2023 were 34.04M with a Short Ratio of 31.17M, compared to 31.88M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 17 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.54M to a low estimate of $13.1M. As of the current estimate, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.93M, an estimated decrease of -21.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.66M, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of -$21.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.2M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $120M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.79M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $147.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.5M and the low estimate is $108M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.