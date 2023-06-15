Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.00, up 1.16% from its previous closing price of $19.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3191461 shares were traded. BXMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BXMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Keenan Katharine A sold 2,275 shares for $19.79 per share. The transaction valued at 45,011 led to the insider holds 155,993 shares of the business.

Marone Anthony F. JR sold 485 shares of BXMT for $9,585 on Jun 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 51,887 shares after completing the transaction at $19.76 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Keenan Katharine A, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 1,160 shares for $19.01 each. As a result, the insider received 22,053 and left with 158,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXMT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.45B. As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BXMT is 1.38, which has changed by -23.49% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BXMT has reached a high of $31.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BXMT traded 3.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.98M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BXMT as of May 30, 2023 were 19.48M with a Short Ratio of 19.48M, compared to 20.96M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.31% and a Short% of Float of 11.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.48, BXMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.72. The current Payout Ratio is 159.40% for BXMT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 06, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $170.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $202M to a low estimate of $154.5M. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.07M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.75M, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $201M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $795M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $619.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $683.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $628.05M, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $643.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $773M and the low estimate is $588.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.