Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) closed the day trading at $0.07 down -2.54% from the previous closing price of $0.07. On the day, 1555840 shares were traded. BSFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0772 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0702.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BSFC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Herian Nubar bought 1,672 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 736 led to the insider holds 40,005 shares of the business.

Herian Nubar bought 1,493 shares of BSFC for $12,359 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 38,333 shares after completing the transaction at $8.28 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Guzy Jeffrey J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 970 and bolstered with 33,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSFC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.48M and an Enterprise Value of 8.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSFC has reached a high of $1.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4642.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BSFC traded about 3.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BSFC traded about 2.49M shares per day. A total of 33.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.04M. Insiders hold about 58.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BSFC as of May 30, 2023 were 406.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 1.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.77M, down -13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.3M and the low estimate is $33.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 202.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.