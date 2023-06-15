Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Stock Price Peaks at $1.0200 During Trading

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693030 shares were traded. CEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9912.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CEI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEI now has a Market Capitalization of 24.37M and an Enterprise Value of 58.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 105.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.57.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CEI is -1.34, which has changed by -95.83% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has reached a high of $26.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2732, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4967.

Shares Statistics:

CEI traded an average of 659.73K shares per day over the past three months and 518.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.26M. Insiders hold about 11.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CEI as of May 30, 2023 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 1.95M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.