Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) was $112.33 for the day, down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $113.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2373553 shares were traded. COF stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Mouadeb Mark Daniel sold 469 shares for $110.00 per share. The transaction valued at 51,590 led to the insider holds 16,396 shares of the business.

Blinde Neal sold 8,000 shares of COF for $921,280 on Feb 14. The President, Commercial Banking now owns 121,472 shares after completing the transaction at $115.16 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, FAIRBANK RICHARD D, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 12,537 shares for $114.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,438,871 and left with 3,757,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COF now has a Market Capitalization of 42.89B. As of this moment, Capital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COF has reached a high of $123.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.59.

Shares Statistics:

COF traded an average of 3.46M shares per day over the past three months and 2.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 382.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 377.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for COF as of May 30, 2023 were 8.93M with a Short Ratio of 8.93M, compared to 7.66M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.40, COF has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. The current Payout Ratio is 16.50% for COF, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4 and a low estimate of $2.92, while EPS last year was $4.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.41, with high estimates of $3.82 and low estimates of $2.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.52 and $10.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.99. EPS for the following year is $14.09, with 20 analysts recommending between $16.5 and $11.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.91B to a low estimate of $8.97B. As of the current estimate, Capital One Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.23B, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.37B, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.12B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.25B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.14B and the low estimate is $34.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.