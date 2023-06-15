CarMax Inc. (KMX) Decline -1.13% in Day Trading, Closes at $79.70

The price of CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) closed at $79.70 in the last session, down -1.13% from day before closing price of $80.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1325165 shares were traded. KMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KMX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Nash William D bought 8,220 shares for $60.98 per share. The transaction valued at 501,256 led to the insider holds 165,128 shares of the business.

Cafritz Diane L sold 15,555 shares of KMX for $1,473,836 on Jul 21. The EVP, General Counsel & CHRO now owns 4,988 shares after completing the transaction at $94.75 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Shamim Mohammad, who serves as the EVP and CITO of the company, sold 3,456 shares for $93.91 each. As a result, the insider received 324,553 and left with 8,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMX now has a Market Capitalization of 12.60B and an Enterprise Value of 31.22B. As of this moment, CarMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMX has reached a high of $106.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KMX traded on average about 2.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 158.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.64M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.83% stake in the company. Shares short for KMX as of May 30, 2023 were 22.62M with a Short Ratio of 22.62M, compared to 22.77M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.31% and a Short% of Float of 14.35%.

Earnings Estimates

