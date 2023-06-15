Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) closed at $11.83 in the last session, up 1.37% from day before closing price of $11.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2131207 shares were traded. CPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15.50 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when MCENANY PATRICK J sold 26,151 shares for $13.23 per share. The transaction valued at 345,978 led to the insider holds 3,945,436 shares of the business.

Tierney David S sold 30,000 shares of CPRX for $504,900 on Apr 05. The Director now owns 313,541 shares after completing the transaction at $16.83 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, GRANDE ALICIA, who serves as the VP, Treasurer and CFO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $16.70 each. As a result, the insider received 835,100 and left with 50,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.25B and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. As of this moment, Catalyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPRX is 1.09, which has changed by 85.42% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPRX has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPRX traded on average about 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.66M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRX as of May 30, 2023 were 9.16M with a Short Ratio of 9.16M, compared to 11.19M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $93.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $95.4M to a low estimate of $90.96M. As of the current estimate, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.11M, an estimated increase of 76.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.81M, an increase of 84.30% over than the figure of $76.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $99.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97.03M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $384.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $376.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $380.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $214.2M, up 77.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $448.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $488.2M and the low estimate is $418.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.