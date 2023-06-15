Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Decline -2.00% in Day Trading, Closes at $16.62

The price of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) closed at $16.62 in the last session, down -2.00% from day before closing price of $16.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7938918 shares were traded. CVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CVE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $22 from $20 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVE now has a Market Capitalization of 31.73B and an Enterprise Value of 39.22B. As of this moment, Cenovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.17.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CVE is 2.25, which has changed by -17.19% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CVE has reached a high of $23.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CVE traded on average about 8.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CVE as of May 30, 2023 were 51.61M with a Short Ratio of 51.61M, compared to 44.07M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CVE is 0.41, which was 0.53 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.89 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.96B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.22B to a low estimate of $9.69B. As of the current estimate, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.37B, an estimated decrease of -30.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.45B, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$30.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.72B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.04B, down -13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.33B and the low estimate is $38.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.