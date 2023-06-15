Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) closed the day trading at $99.97 down -2.87% from the previous closing price of $102.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650936 shares were traded. CINF stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CINF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $117 from $113 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Aaron Thomas J bought 500 shares for $97.17 per share. The transaction valued at 48,584 led to the insider holds 6,240 shares of the business.

Debbink Dirk J bought 1,000 shares of CINF for $98,390 on May 25. The Director now owns 47,960 shares after completing the transaction at $98.39 per share. On May 17, another insider, Schiff Charles Odell, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $102.74 each. As a result, the insider received 2,054,776 and left with 190,555 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CINF now has a Market Capitalization of 15.72B and an Enterprise Value of 15.66B. As of this moment, Cincinnati’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 662.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 40.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CINF has reached a high of $130.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CINF traded about 703.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CINF traded about 559.52k shares per day. A total of 157.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.19M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CINF as of May 30, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 2.57M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Dividends & Splits

CINF’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.00, up from 2.82 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.50.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.74. EPS for the following year is $5.94, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of the current estimate, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $820M, an estimated increase of 166.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, an increase of 38.90% less than the figure of $166.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CINF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.56B, up 36.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.58B and the low estimate is $9.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.