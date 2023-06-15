Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Clearfield Inc. (CLFD)

The closing price of Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) was $45.80 for the day, down -4.06% from the previous closing price of $47.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506805 shares were traded. CLFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLFD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when HAYSSEN CHARLES N bought 3,000 shares for $60.50 per share. The transaction valued at 181,500 led to the insider holds 136,847 shares of the business.

ROTH RONALD G bought 3,100 shares of CLFD for $198,400 on Feb 07. The Chairman of the Board now owns 1,254,783 shares after completing the transaction at $64.00 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Jones Walter Louis JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 86 shares for $116.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,032 and bolstered with 906 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLFD now has a Market Capitalization of 698.62M and an Enterprise Value of 564.69M. As of this moment, Clearfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.49.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLFD is 1.33, which has changed by -13.39% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLFD has reached a high of $134.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.81.

Shares Statistics:

CLFD traded an average of 396.63K shares per day over the past three months and 454.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.53M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CLFD as of May 30, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 2.34M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.87% and a Short% of Float of 17.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $56M to a low estimate of $51M. As of the current estimate, Clearfield Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.3M, an estimated decrease of -24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.54M, a decrease of -42.60% less than the figure of -$24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $268.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $266M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.88M, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $275.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.35M and the low estimate is $245M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.