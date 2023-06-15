Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

The closing price of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) was $42.08 for the day, down -1.34% from the previous closing price of $42.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14817052 shares were traded. WFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WFC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Norwood Felicia F bought 77 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,451 led to the insider holds 228 shares of the business.

Santos Kleber sold 34,698 shares of WFC for $1,605,476 on Feb 23. The Sr. Executive Vice President now owns 19,590 shares after completing the transaction at $46.27 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Patterson Ellen R, who serves as the Sr. EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 2 shares for $40.64 each. As a result, the insider received 81 and left with 66,149 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WFC now has a Market Capitalization of 157.89B. As of this moment, Wells’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFC has reached a high of $48.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.80.

Shares Statistics:

WFC traded an average of 25.13M shares per day over the past three months and 17.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.75B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WFC as of May 30, 2023 were 36.01M with a Short Ratio of 36.01M, compared to 35.16M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.15, WFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 32.60% for WFC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 13, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.37 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $4.84, with 24 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.46B to a low estimate of $19.42B. As of the current estimate, Wells Fargo & Company’s year-ago sales were $17.03B, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.68B, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.19B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.78B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.02B and the low estimate is $73.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.