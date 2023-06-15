Consensus estimate for Public Storage (PSA)’s next quarter EPS at $2.92

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) closed the day trading at $284.12 down -0.32% from the previous closing price of $285.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691588 shares were traded. PSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $286.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $281.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSA, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR bought 2,500 shares for $297.65 per share. The transaction valued at 744,137 led to the insider holds 45,982 shares of the business.

GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES sold 203 shares of PSA for $70,561 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $348.29 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,227 shares for $351.95 each. As a result, the insider received 431,993 and left with 203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSA now has a Market Capitalization of 49.95B and an Enterprise Value of 60.51B. As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSA has reached a high of $357.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $270.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 291.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 295.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSA traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSA traded about 879.97k shares per day. A total of 175.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.79M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSA as of May 30, 2023 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.38M, compared to 3.83M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Dividends & Splits

PSA’s forward annual dividend rate is 12.00, up from 9.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.19.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.97 and a low estimate of $2.84, while EPS last year was $3.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.92, with high estimates of $3.01 and low estimates of $2.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.67 and $10.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.36. EPS for the following year is $12.08, with 6 analysts recommending between $12.9 and $11.21.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, Public Storage’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B, an increase of 7.20% less than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.18B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.83B and the low estimate is $4.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.