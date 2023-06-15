Consensus estimates for Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $147.00, up 1.13% from its previous closing price of $145.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1561611 shares were traded. LNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,700 shares for $141.50 per share. The transaction valued at 382,059 led to the insider holds 33,862 shares of the business.

Stephenson Aaron D. sold 3,000 shares of LNG for $504,630 on Aug 23. The SVP, Operations now owns 56,016 shares after completing the transaction at $168.21 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, BOTTA G ANDREA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,200 shares for $167.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,536,860 and left with 39,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNG now has a Market Capitalization of 35.71B and an Enterprise Value of 59.77B. As of this moment, Cheniere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNG has reached a high of $182.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LNG traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 243.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LNG as of May 30, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 2.88M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.51, LNG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.80% for LNG, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.9 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $2.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.65, with high estimates of $3.45 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $37.74 and $14.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $29.03. EPS for the following year is $12.33, with 15 analysts recommending between $17.22 and $7.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $4.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.15B to a low estimate of $3.31B. As of the current estimate, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.01B, an estimated decrease of -47.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.26B, a decrease of -43.60% over than the figure of -$47.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.43B, down -38.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.27B and the low estimate is $17.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.