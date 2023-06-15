Consensus estimates for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, NuScale Power Corporation’s stock clocked out at $8.23, down -2.49% from its previous closing price of $8.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1300809 shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Murgo Rudy sold 638 shares for $7.90 per share. The transaction valued at 5,038 led to the insider holds 10,922 shares of the business.

Feldman Karin sold 7,716 shares of SMR for $60,051 on May 30. The InterimChief Operating Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.78 per share. On May 22, another insider, Hopkins John Lawrence, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,053 shares for $7.97 each. As a result, the insider received 40,252 and left with 33,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMR now has a Market Capitalization of 604.99M and an Enterprise Value of 338.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 130.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMR traded 787.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.03M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of May 30, 2023 were 6.99M with a Short Ratio of 6.99M, compared to 6.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.51% and a Short% of Float of 12.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $5.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.67M to a low estimate of $14.67M. As of the current estimate, NuScale Power Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.17M, an estimated increase of 73.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.8M, up 647.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250M and the low estimate is $178.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 143.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.