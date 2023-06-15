Considering Avient Corporation (AVNT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Avient Corporation’s stock clocked out at $39.95, down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $40.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632972 shares were traded. AVNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVNT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.64B and an Enterprise Value of 5.24B. As of this moment, Avient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.59.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVNT is 1.55, which has changed by -0.84% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVNT has reached a high of $49.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVNT traded 440.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 473.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.98M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AVNT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.29M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.97, AVNT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.99. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.38 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $846.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $852.5M to a low estimate of $844.9M. As of the current estimate, Avient Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated decrease of -35.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $871.99M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$35.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $886.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $851M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.4B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.79B and the low estimate is $3.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.