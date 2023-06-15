Considering Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.32, down -2.92% from its previous closing price of $6.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2062452 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UUUU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.90 and its Current Ratio is at 28.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Filas Barbara Appelin sold 10,000 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 62,500 led to the insider holds 134,113 shares of the business.

Moore Curtis sold 15,774 shares of UUUU for $100,799 on Jun 05. The Senior VP Marketing and now owns 107,278 shares after completing the transaction at $6.39 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 27,412 shares for $6.33 each. As a result, the insider received 173,518 and left with 270,081 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UUUU now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 902.21M. As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.18.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UUUU is 1.76, which has changed by 21.07% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has reached a high of $8.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UUUU traded 1.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.80M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UUUU as of May 30, 2023 were 21.86M with a Short Ratio of 21.86M, compared to 23.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.83% and a Short% of Float of 14.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UUUU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.52M, up 202.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.56M and the low estimate is $58.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 177.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.