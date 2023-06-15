Considering Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s stock clocked out at $46.47, down -1.02% from its previous closing price of $46.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1143231 shares were traded. TMHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TMHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Palmer Sheryl sold 112,500 shares for $47.46 per share. The transaction valued at 5,339,250 led to the insider holds 399,942 shares of the business.

LYON WILLIAM H sold 936 shares of TMHC for $44,965 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 19,827 shares after completing the transaction at $48.04 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, LYON WILLIAM H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $47.01 each. As a result, the insider received 94,020 and left with 112,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMHC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.07B and an Enterprise Value of 6.59B. As of this moment, Taylor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMHC has reached a high of $48.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TMHC traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.07% stake in the company. Shares short for TMHC as of May 30, 2023 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.16M, compared to 3.51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.74. EPS for the following year is $6.56, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.51 and $5.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.88B, an estimated decrease of -10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, a decrease of -18.60% less than the figure of -$10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.89B, down -13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.58B and the low estimate is $6.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.