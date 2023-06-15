Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Stocks Hit Low of $22.60 Before Closing at $22.72

In the latest session, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) closed at $22.72 down -2.53% from its previous closing price of $23.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682634 shares were traded. CORT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Lyon Joseph Douglas sold 10,000 shares for $23.60 per share. The transaction valued at 236,000 led to the insider holds 5,132 shares of the business.

Robb Gary Charles sold 14,000 shares of CORT for $336,980 on May 10. The Chief Business Officer now owns 19,997 shares after completing the transaction at $24.07 per share. On May 09, another insider, Robb Gary Charles, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $23.87 each. As a result, the insider received 716,100 and left with 33,997 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CORT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.31B and an Enterprise Value of 1.84B. As of this moment, Corcept’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CORT has reached a high of $30.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CORT has traded an average of 785.41K shares per day and 464.58k over the past ten days. A total of 107.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CORT as of May 30, 2023 were 16.73M with a Short Ratio of 16.73M, compared to 17.43M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.47% and a Short% of Float of 26.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $109.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $108M. As of the current estimate, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $103.39M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.66M, an increase of 10.70% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CORT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $446.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $440M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $443.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $401.86M, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $464.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $483.9M and the low estimate is $436.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.