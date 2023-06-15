Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) closed at $6.64 in the last session, down -2.64% from day before closing price of $6.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3921585 shares were traded. CPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 318.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.62B and an Enterprise Value of 4.86B. As of this moment, Crescent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPG has reached a high of $9.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPG traded on average about 4.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 548.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 538.18M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.97% stake in the company. Shares short for CPG as of May 30, 2023 were 12.67M with a Short Ratio of 8.45M, compared to 7.26M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CPG is 0.40, which was 0.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.49.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $683.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $748.12M to a low estimate of $646.46M. As of the current estimate, Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $736.07M, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $765.98M, a decrease of -10.30% less than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $832.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $723.87M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.