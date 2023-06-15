Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Stock Price Peaks at $86.45 During Trading

The price of Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) closed at $85.32 in the last session, down -0.50% from day before closing price of $85.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1631945 shares were traded. CCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when MILLER JAMES H sold 9,300 shares for $84.86 per share. The transaction valued at 789,154 led to the insider holds 19,801 shares of the business.

Kalaus Christy L. sold 500 shares of CCK for $46,950 on Sep 08. The VP & Corp Controller now owns 4,894 shares after completing the transaction at $93.90 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCK now has a Market Capitalization of 10.25B and an Enterprise Value of 17.41B. As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCK has reached a high of $102.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCK traded on average about 955.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 119.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CCK as of May 30, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.11M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.89%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CCK is 0.96, which was 0.90 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.60% for CCK, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1992 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $6.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.31. EPS for the following year is $7.35, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.75 and $6.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.33B. As of the current estimate, Crown Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.51B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.94B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.24B and the low estimate is $13.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.