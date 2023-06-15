Cummins Inc. (CMI) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) was $234.31 for the day, down -1.81% from the previous closing price of $238.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1648373 shares were traded. CMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $241.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $233.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 77.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Fier Walter J sold 3,307 shares for $252.99 per share. The transaction valued at 836,652 led to the insider holds 8,090 shares of the business.

Barner Sharon R sold 5,929 shares of CMI for $1,524,553 on Feb 17. The VP – Chief Administrative Off. now owns 16,144 shares after completing the transaction at $257.13 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Barner Sharon R, who serves as the VP – Chief Administrative Off. of the company, sold 5,540 shares for $252.34 each. As a result, the insider received 1,397,976 and left with 16,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMI now has a Market Capitalization of 33.17B and an Enterprise Value of 38.98B. As of this moment, Cummins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMI has reached a high of $261.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $184.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 223.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 233.22.

Shares Statistics:

CMI traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.40M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CMI as of May 30, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 1.99M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.16, CMI has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72. The current Payout Ratio is 34.50% for CMI, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.63 and a low estimate of $4.86, while EPS last year was $4.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.74, with high estimates of $5.34 and low estimates of $4.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.55 and $19.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20. EPS for the following year is $19.82, with 20 analysts recommending between $25.65 and $16.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.86B to a low estimate of $7.86B. As of the current estimate, Cummins Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.59B, an estimated increase of 26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.14B, an increase of 19.60% less than the figure of $26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.87B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.07B, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.32B and the low estimate is $29.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.