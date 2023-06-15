CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Records 1.27 million Shares Traded, Reaches $14.78 High

After finishing at $14.63 in the prior trading day, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) closed at $14.09, down -3.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1273690 shares were traded. CVBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVBF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Olvera Jane bought 1,200 shares for $18.08 per share. The transaction valued at 21,695 led to the insider holds 1,200 shares of the business.

Farnsworth David F bought 1,000 shares of CVBF for $20,760 on Mar 13. The EVP & CCO now owns 41,392 shares after completing the transaction at $20.76 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Harvey David C, who serves as the EVP Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $21.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,596 and bolstered with 90,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVBF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.96B. As of this moment, CVB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVBF has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.32M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CVBF as of May 30, 2023 were 9.68M with a Short Ratio of 9.68M, compared to 9.22M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.95% and a Short% of Float of 10.06%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CVBF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.79, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 46.23% for CVBF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by CVB Financial Corporation different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $20.68, with high estimates of $0.00 and low estimates of $15.09.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.