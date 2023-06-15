Dana Incorporated (DAN)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) closed at $16.19 in the last session, up 1.00% from day before closing price of $16.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1613798 shares were traded. DAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Aghili Aziz sold 35,205 shares for $17.75 per share. The transaction valued at 624,904 led to the insider holds 3,101 shares of the business.

Kamsickas James Kevin sold 400,000 shares of DAN for $7,113,360 on Nov 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 354,728 shares after completing the transaction at $17.78 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.34B and an Enterprise Value of 4.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAN has reached a high of $19.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAN traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.60M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DAN as of May 30, 2023 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 4.7M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DAN is 0.40, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.14.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.78B to a low estimate of $2.69B. As of the current estimate, Dana Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.59B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.7B, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.62B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.16B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.59B and the low estimate is $10.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.