Deere & Company (DE)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Deere & Company’s stock clocked out at $399.05, up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $398.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1898263 shares were traded. DE stock price reached its highest trading level at $405.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $398.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 167.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Daiwa Securities on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $440.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when von Pentz Markwart sold 27,933 shares for $381.59 per share. The transaction valued at 10,659,039 led to the insider holds 57,115 shares of the business.

Erwin Tami A. bought 675 shares of DE for $250,459 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 950 shares after completing the transaction at $371.05 per share. On May 26, another insider, von Pentz Markwart, who serves as the Pres Ag & Turf, Sml Ag & Turf of the company, sold 7,110 shares for $356.69 each. As a result, the insider received 2,536,066 and left with 57,115 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DE now has a Market Capitalization of 117.00B and an Enterprise Value of 168.97B. As of this moment, Deere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.56.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DE is 1.04, which has changed by 25.66% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DE has reached a high of $448.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $283.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 376.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 395.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DE traded 1.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 295.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 290.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DE as of May 30, 2023 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 2.87M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.71, DE has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42. The current Payout Ratio is 15.10% for DE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.07 and a low estimate of $7.4, while EPS last year was $6.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.58, with high estimates of $8.17 and low estimates of $7.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $33.13 and $31.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $31.89. EPS for the following year is $32.27, with 25 analysts recommending between $34.9 and $26.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $14.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.47B to a low estimate of $13.71B. As of the current estimate, Deere & Company’s year-ago sales were $13B, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.89B, a decrease of -3.20% less than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.8B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.92B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.43B and the low estimate is $46.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.