Desktop Metal Inc. (DM)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) was $2.14 for the day, down -2.28% from the previous closing price of $2.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3685315 shares were traded. DM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when DUSSAULT SCOTT J sold 26,969 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 64,726 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fulop Ric bought 6,000 shares of DM for $19,235 on Aug 22. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 20,264,999 shares after completing the transaction at $3.21 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Fulop Ric, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $3.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,016 and bolstered with 20,258,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DM now has a Market Capitalization of 688.13M and an Enterprise Value of 674.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DM has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1199.

Shares Statistics:

DM traded an average of 3.79M shares per day over the past three months and 4.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 319.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.79M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DM as of May 30, 2023 were 70.36M with a Short Ratio of 70.36M, compared to 74.52M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.88% and a Short% of Float of 25.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $56M to a low estimate of $46.3M. As of the current estimate, Desktop Metal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.67M, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.82M, a decrease of -9.10% over than the figure of -$10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.02M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $261.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $291.98M and the low estimate is $245.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.