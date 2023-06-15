Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $126.78

As of close of business last night, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $126.78, down -2.52% from its previous closing price of $130.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2259522 shares were traded. FANG stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FANG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $177.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Wesson Daniel N sold 3,000 shares for $132.51 per share. The transaction valued at 397,517 led to the insider holds 65,802 shares of the business.

Zmigrosky Matt sold 2,012 shares of FANG for $275,562 on Dec 21. The Exec. VP, Gen Counsel and Sec now owns 23,623 shares after completing the transaction at $136.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FANG now has a Market Capitalization of 22.96B and an Enterprise Value of 29.87B. As of this moment, Diamondback’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.12.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FANG is 2.04, which has changed by -5.16% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FANG has reached a high of $164.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FANG traded 2.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 181.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FANG as of May 30, 2023 were 6.01M with a Short Ratio of 6.01M, compared to 4.86M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 9.09, FANG has a forward annual dividend rate of 9.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.46.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.88 and a low estimate of $3.77, while EPS last year was $7.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.71, with high estimates of $7.17 and low estimates of $3.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.54 and $15.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.17. EPS for the following year is $20.65, with 27 analysts recommending between $29.91 and $14.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $2.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.31B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of the current estimate, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.77B, an estimated decrease of -26.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.11B, a decrease of -13.40% over than the figure of -$26.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FANG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.64B, down -14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.66B and the low estimate is $7.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.