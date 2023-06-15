Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) closed the day trading at $12.78 down -1.92% from the previous closing price of $13.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922274 shares were traded. ESTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ESTE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Anderson Robert John bought 5,000 shares for $11.75 per share. The transaction valued at 58,750 led to the insider holds 816,009 shares of the business.

Anderson Robert John bought 5,000 shares of ESTE for $57,250 on Mar 16. The President and CEO now owns 811,009 shares after completing the transaction at $11.45 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Oviedo Tony, who serves as the EVP, PAO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $16.41 each. As a result, the insider received 820,500 and left with 71,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESTE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36B and an Enterprise Value of 2.37B. As of this moment, Earthstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESTE is 2.10, which has changed by -29.74% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESTE has reached a high of $20.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESTE traded about 1.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESTE traded about 1.06M shares per day. A total of 105.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.81M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTE as of May 30, 2023 were 8.66M with a Short Ratio of 8.66M, compared to 8.8M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.15% and a Short% of Float of 15.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $4.06, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.37 and $2.69.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $396.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $440M to a low estimate of $351M. As of the current estimate, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $472.55M, an estimated decrease of -16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $428.07M, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of -$16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $462M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $392M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.