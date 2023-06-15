Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs EGO

After finishing at $9.92 in the prior trading day, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) closed at $9.96, up 0.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1527684 shares were traded. EGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.82.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EGO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.95B and an Enterprise Value of 2.20B. As of this moment, Eldorado’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.30.

Over the past 52 weeks, EGO has reached a high of $12.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.54.

The stock has traded on average 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 184.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.99M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EGO as of May 30, 2023 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 4.47M on Apr 27, 2023.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.13.

4 analysts predict $270.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $286.53M to a low estimate of $262.18M. As of the current estimate, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $213.4M, an estimated increase of 26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $286.67M, an increase of 31.70% over than the figure of $26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $315.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.03M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $966M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $871.98M, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.