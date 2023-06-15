Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Stock Closes down -7.27% on Wednesday Trading

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) closed the day trading at $1.53 down -7.27% from the previous closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 973396 shares were traded. ELEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ELEV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Securities on May 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $8 from $5 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELEV now has a Market Capitalization of 37.24M and an Enterprise Value of -7.09M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELEV has reached a high of $5.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9080, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5941.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ELEV traded about 2.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ELEV traded about 2.08M shares per day. A total of 23.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ELEV as of May 30, 2023 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 1.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.57% and a Short% of Float of 13.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.28 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$2.2.