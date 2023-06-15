Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) closed at $36.86 down -1.73% from its previous closing price of $37.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5095776 shares were traded. ENB stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enbridge Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENB now has a Market Capitalization of 74.75B and an Enterprise Value of 139.67B. As of this moment, Enbridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENB has reached a high of $45.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENB has traded an average of 3.42M shares per day and 3.49M over the past ten days. A total of 2.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.02B. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENB as of May 30, 2023 were 51.85M with a Short Ratio of 51.85M, compared to 63.66M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ENB is 2.62, from 3.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.56. The current Payout Ratio is 391.70% for ENB, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.33 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.72 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.16B to a low estimate of $6.33B. As of the current estimate, Enbridge Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.91B, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.25B, a decrease of -4.60% over than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.94B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.88B, down -11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.5B and the low estimate is $32.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.